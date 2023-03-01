Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the January 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Global X E-commerce ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EBIZ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Global X E-commerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

