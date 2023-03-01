Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the January 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Global X E-commerce ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
EBIZ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $23.60.
Global X E-commerce ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF
