Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 1,038.5% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ EFAS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 2,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.76.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
