Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 1,038.5% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EFAS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 2,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 27,387 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter.

