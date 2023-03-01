GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the January 31st total of 627,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 337.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GGNDF remained flat at $27.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $58.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

