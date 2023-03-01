Gold Resource (GORO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GORO opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.43. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 511,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Gold Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 182,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 59.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GORO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other.

