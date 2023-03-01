Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,986 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.92% of Golden Arrow Merger worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAMC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 9,270.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 472.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 20.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

Shares of GAMC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 31,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Golden Arrow Merger Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.