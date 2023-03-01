Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,410,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Good Hemp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GHMP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 2,308,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,554. Good Hemp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About Good Hemp
