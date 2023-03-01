Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.67) to GBX 1,030 ($12.43) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution of construction products. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Retailing, and Manufacturing. The Distribution segment include distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.