Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) EVP Joseph P. Yost Sells 60,000 Shares

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Graphic Packaging Price Performance
Shares of GPK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,694. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $24.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
