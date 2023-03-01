Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) EVP Joseph P. Yost Sells 60,000 Shares

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,694. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $24.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

