Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,848 shares.The stock last traded at $10.12 and had previously closed at $11.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Gray Television Stock Down 8.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $942.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
