Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,848 shares.The stock last traded at $10.12 and had previously closed at $11.05.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $942.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.37%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

