Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 116.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GTBIF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

GTBIF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 302,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,569. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.06.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.