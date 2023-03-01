Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 261.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $19.51.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

