Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGGSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Greggs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($36.20) to GBX 3,200 ($38.61) in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Greggs Price Performance

GGGSF stock remained flat at $30.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. Greggs has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

