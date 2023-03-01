Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.05, but opened at $26.08. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 578,764 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

