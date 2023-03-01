Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.05, but opened at $26.08. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 578,764 shares.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grocery Outlet Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Featured Stories
