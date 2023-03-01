Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading Down 4.3%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 54,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 94,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Grown Rogue International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -365.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International, Inc operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

