Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.75

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.75 and last traded at $79.58, with a volume of 4769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMAB. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.6197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 26,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

See Also

