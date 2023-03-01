Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after buying an additional 109,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after buying an additional 77,501 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 54,287 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $6,691,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth about $4,691,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

NYSE PAC traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $191.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,154. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $119.31 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day moving average of $158.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

