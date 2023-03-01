Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in February

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $19.10 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

