Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Update

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 542,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 17 ($0.21) to GBX 18 ($0.22) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.30) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF remained flat at $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

Featured Stories

