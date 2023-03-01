Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Harford Bank Price Performance

Harford Bank stock remained flat at $33.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. Harford Bank has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.

Get Harford Bank alerts:

About Harford Bank

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Harford Bank provides commercial and retail banking services.The firm primarily focused on the financial needs of commercial business and retail banking individuals, as well as governmental units in Harford County and neighboring communities.The company was founded on April 27, 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Harford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.