Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Harford Bank Price Performance
Harford Bank stock remained flat at $33.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. Harford Bank has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.
About Harford Bank
