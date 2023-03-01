Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.64). Approximately 108,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 31,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.65).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £169.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.98.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 7.02%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.08%.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

