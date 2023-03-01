Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

HRMY opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares in the company, valued at $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 64,026 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $3,863,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,620,583 shares in the company, valued at $158,152,184.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 239,899 shares of company stock worth $14,519,086 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.