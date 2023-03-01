Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Harmony Energy Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

LON:HEIT opened at GBX 122.70 ($1.48) on Wednesday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.53). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.74.

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

