Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Harmony Energy Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Down 0.0 %
LON:HEIT opened at GBX 122.70 ($1.48) on Wednesday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.53). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.74.
About Harmony Energy Income Trust
