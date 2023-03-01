Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0998 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.
OTCMKTS:HAYPY remained flat at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hays has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.
