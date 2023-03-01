Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HAYW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of HAYW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. 549,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. Hayward has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $686,710.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hayward by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hayward by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hayward by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 302,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

