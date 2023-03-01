HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $190.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.46. The stock had a trading volume of 55,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,592. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. HEICO has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $177.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 1,383 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,227.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,130,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,515,958.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,227.81. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,130,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,515,958.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.