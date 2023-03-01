Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Trust stock opened at GBX 72.42 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £131.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.73. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 56.26 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 79 ($0.95).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

