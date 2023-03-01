Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $187.51 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $187.51 million and approximately $277,906.43 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.13 or 0.00022128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.16944606 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $280,282.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

