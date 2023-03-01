HEX Price Hits $0.0739 on Major Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion and approximately $28.75 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HEX has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.16 or 0.00422252 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,770.05 or 0.28541446 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000149 BTC.
About HEX
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
