HI (HI) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. HI has a market cap of $53.01 million and approximately $444,105.76 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00041578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022480 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00218578 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,429.68 or 1.00074859 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0194834 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $461,136.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

