Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Hidigital btc token can now be bought for $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hidigital btc has a market cap of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.16 or 0.00422252 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,770.05 or 0.28541446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Hidigital btc

Hidigital btc launched on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

