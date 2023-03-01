Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,682. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

