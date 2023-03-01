Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 926,933 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.15% of Hologic worth $24,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Hologic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. 442,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

