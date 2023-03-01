Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in February

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

Shares of HNGKY traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. 3,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455. Hongkong Land has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

