Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00010068 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $117.12 million and approximately $46.06 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.38114331 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $49,662,550.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

