HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.10

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

HORIBA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43.

About HORIBA

(Get Rating)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.