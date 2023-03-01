Horizen Price Tops $12.12 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $12.12 or 0.00051162 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $162.68 million and $20.64 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00186317 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,419,025 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.

Horizen’s native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen’s flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.

*We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above*”

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

