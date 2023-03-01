Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 2,903 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $158.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,768. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.63. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,026. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.58.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

