Horizon Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,166 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.19. The company had a trading volume of 109,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average is $111.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

