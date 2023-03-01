Horizon Investments LLC Buys 3,681 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 287.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.39. The stock had a trading volume of 36,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,057. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.56. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

