Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 22,900 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,787 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,158,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,976,000 after acquiring an additional 540,482 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. 719,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

