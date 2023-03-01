Horizon Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,431 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,348. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

