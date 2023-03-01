Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.98. 93,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,727. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.58. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $259.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

