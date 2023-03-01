Horizon Investments LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Autoliv by 36,143.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 75.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,314,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth $13,065,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360 shares of company stock worth $123,008 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autoliv Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Autoliv stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.18. 164,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $94.15.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Stories

