Horizon Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.78. 1,085,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,196,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

