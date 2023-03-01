Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $538,000 Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,197. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

