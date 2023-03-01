Horizon Investments LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 91.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 174,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,309,000 after acquiring an additional 83,555 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 169.4% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.23. 41,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,608. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.60 and its 200-day moving average is $358.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

