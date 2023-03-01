Horizon Investments LLC Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.63. 1,792,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,984. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $105.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MNST shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

