HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

HPQ stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

