HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,002,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 8.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.