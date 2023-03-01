HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.60 EPS.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,002,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,041. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,025,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,501,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $94,083,000 after acquiring an additional 153,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,360,841 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.